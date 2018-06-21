Samir Carruthers: Oxford United sign Sheffield United midfielder on loan

Samir Carruthers (left) played 17 times for Championship side Sheffield United last season

League One side Oxford United have signed Sheffield United midfielder Samir Carruthers on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old, who can play in a central or wide role, previously played for U's boss Karl Robinson at MK Dons.

Carruthers, an ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, made his senior debut with Aston Villa in 2012.

He was part of the Dons' promotion-winning side from the third tier in 2015 and repeated that feat with Sheffield United two years later.

Robinson told the club's official website: "Samir has a fantastic pedigree.

"He has been involved in a couple of promotions and he has an honesty and enthusiasm that the Oxford fans will like."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.