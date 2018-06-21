Andrew Hughes: Preston sign Peterborough defender for undisclosed fee

Andrew Hughes (right) in action for Peterborough against Chelsea

Preston North End have signed Peterborough left-back Andrew Hughes on a three-year contract.

The Championship club had three offers rejected by Posh before having an undisclosed fee accepted for Hughes.

The 26-year-old Welshman began his career with Newport, helping them regain a place in the Football League, before moving to London Road in 2013.

Hughes made 102 appearances during his two years with Peterborough, scoring four goals.

He told Preston's website: "It has all happened quite quickly and I can't wait to get started now.

"I am now looking forward to the challenge of the Championship. As a player you always want to challenge yourself at the highest level possible."

Hughes becomes Preston's fifth signing of the summer.

