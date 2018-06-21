Connor Wood: Bradford City sign Leicester City left-back

Connor Wood made 37 appearances for City's Development Squad in their 2017/18 season

League One side Bradford City have signed left-back Connor Wood from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who did not make a first-team appearance for the Foxes, has joined on a three-year contract.

He told the club's website: "I'm really excited. It feels great. I'm honoured to be signing for such a big club with such a great history.

"With the facilities, the backroom staff and the players they have, I think I can learn a lot."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.