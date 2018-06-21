Alim Ozturk: Sunderland sign former Turkey Under-21 centre-back

Alim Ozturk
Alim Ozturk worked with Sunderland manager Jack Ross at Hearts between 2014 and 2015, when Ross was a coach at the club

Sunderland have signed Netherlands-born former Turkey Under-21 centre-half Alim Ozturk on a two-year contract.

Ozturk was available on a free transfer after leaving Turkish second-tier side Boluspor.

The 25-year-old is manager Jack Ross' first signing since taking charge of Sunderland in May following their relegation to League One.

"He is someone who I know - I worked with him a few years ago at Hearts," Ross told the club website.

"He is a player who is yet to reach his full potential, but this opportunity here gives him the chance to do that."

