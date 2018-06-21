World Cup: Lionel Messi carrying Argentina's weight of expectation

Lionel Messi looked deeply stressed before kick-off against Croatia

If ever a picture summed up the pressure of a nation on a player's shoulders, this was it.

Argentina's Lionel Messi carries the hopes of 44 million people and it showed as he lined up before kick-off in their crucial World Cup match against Croatia on Thursday, with the captain rubbing his forehead with his eyes closed.

The Barcelona forward has watched on as rival Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals in two matches for Portugal, including a hat-trick against Spain.

But the 3-0 defeat by Croatia means Argentina's fate in Group D is now out of their hands; they need results to go their way to stay in the competition.

So, why has Messi been so poor? Is he trying too hard? Is it his fault?

Messi scores 3.90: How you rated the players as Argentina lost

'I cannot remember a performance like that'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Mistakes don't come much worse' - Caballero clanger gifts Croatia lead

There were reports during the week that Messi has been feeling so down after last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Iceland that he refused to attend a barbecue organised by Argentine staff, instead staying alone in his hotel room.

If Messi's pre-match actions on Thursday suggested a headache, it will have got worse by seeing Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero's howler, which led to Ante Rebic's first goal in Nizhny Novgorod and contributed to Argentina's heaviest World Cup group-stage defeat since 1958.

Messi only touched the ball 20 times in the first half against Croatia and has now had 12 shots in the opening two games, the most of any player who has not scored at this World Cup.

Argentina great Diego Maradona could not believe what he was seeing in Nizhny Novgorod

Former Barcelona team-mate Cesc Fabregas, providing analysis on BBC One, called Argentina a "broken team" and questioned their team spirit, saying they were "playing against each other, not for each other".

He said: "It is difficult for Messi. He does not have the quality in behind him and is really missing Ever Banega or Giovani lo Celso.

"He needs someone who can help him build up the play. You want your best player to be on the ball the most as you can.

"They played five attackers and five defenders. If you are a Croatian midfielder, this is exactly what you want. They had too much time and space on the ball and do whatever they wanted with it."

Former Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta - who played in the 2014 World Cup final for Argentina - said the side's failure to "play quicker" has left Messi "isolated" in the final third.

Reflecting on the defeat, Zabaleta said: "I cannot remember a performance like that. The team looks so poor. They were predictable and did not create anything.

"They made so many mistakes and then got frustrated in the last 15 minutes, kicking people around."

Former England captain Alan Shearer added: "Argentina had no plan and were a complete shambles."

What you said:

Ben Clarkson: Argentina have absolutely no fight, Messi just looks deflated. Portugal play for Ronaldo because they recognise he's a mile in front of everyone else and he's the one who wins the games. Argentina need to wake up and do the same for Messi.

Josh Hill: Still think Messi is the GOAT [greatest of all time]? Non-existent this match. No GOAT could sit upfront and watch his team fall apart. Argentina had no control like Barcelona usually do. Without this control he's used to, Messi is nowhere near the standard you expect.

Andrew Bougourd: Messi gets all the excuses. He was as woeful as the rest and as a captain to walk off without acknowledging his travelling fans is embarrassing!

Iman Pirmohamed: People overreacting with Messi. He's got them to a World Cup final, and numerous Copa America finals. If he had players around him that could finish, he'd be a international tournament winner. Not his fault that he can't do everything for the team!