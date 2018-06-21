Ross County sign defenders Callum Morris & Keith Watson

Callum Morris (right) suffered defeat in the play-offs with Dunfermline against Dundee United

Ross County have signed experienced defenders Callum Morris and Keith Watson as they look to return to the Premiership at the first attempt.

Centre-back Morris, 28, was club captain at fellow Championship side Dunfermline last season after previous stints at Dundee United and Aberdeen.

Watson, also 28, spent the first half of last term on loan at Hartlepool before returning to St Johnstone.

He spent nine years at Dundee United and also had a season at St Mirren.

County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell, said: "[Co-manager] Steven [Ferguson] and I have been big admirers of Callum for a long time and with his leadership qualities as well as his experience in both the Premiership and Championship, we feel he will be a huge asset to Ross County Football Club.

"It's been important for us to get the majority of our squad in place for pre-season starting, so bringing Callum and Keith in at this stage means we are a step closer to doing that."

Co-manager Ferguson added of Watson: "He has great experience of both the Championship and Premiership in Scotland and is a good defender that can play in a number of positions across the defensive line. We believe he will be an excellent addition to our group."