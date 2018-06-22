Scottish Gossip: Jon Flanagan, Jonny Hayes, Dylan McGeouch, Jon McLaughlin, Ziggy Gordon

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

New signing Jon Flanagan believes his move to Rangers can be a fresh start as he seeks to leave behind past troubles on and off the field. (Daily Mail)

Rangers defender Connor Goldson says it would be amazing if manager Steven Gerrard gave him the captain's armband. (Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers jokes that even legendary Lisbon Lions captain Billy McNeill would get a hard time playing in Celtic's defence these days as he remains on the lookout for new signings. (Daily Record)

Jonny Hayes made 20 appearances for Celtic last season but just seven starts

Preston are lining up a loan move for Celtic winger Jonny Hayes, who has only just returned to full training after a broken leg. (Daily Express, print edition)

Sunderland are leading the chase for Scotland midfielder Dylan McGeouch, who is a free agent after three seasons with Hibernian. (Sun)

Azerbaijan club Qarabag have offered former Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin a lucrative two-year deal. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hamilton have offered Ziggy Gordon the chance to return for a second spell, with the full-back having been at Partick Thistle and Polish sides Jagiellonia Białystok and Pogon Siedlce since leaving Accies two years ago. (Sun)

McLaughlin made his Scotland debut against Mexico after leaving Hearts at the end of last season

Hibernian say they are "disappointed with the outcome and the process" as manager Neil Lennon is given a three-match touchline ban for his on-pitch "aeroplane" goal celebration on the final day of last season. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson believes his old team-mates and manager can upset the odds when they take Burnley in the Europa League next month. (Press & Journal)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reveals how close he was to extending the club's loan deal with James Maddison, who has just moved from Norwich to Leicester for £24m. (Daily Record)

New arrival Peter Haring is backed to succeed at Hearts by former Jambo and fellow Austrian Thomas Flogel. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone goalkeeper coach Paul Mathers will snub an approach from Sunderland and is poised to sign new deal at McDiarmid Park. (Sun)

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Sammut, 20, says he can progress his development more with a season on loan in the Championship with Falkirk than by training with the likes of Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas. (Herald, print edition)