Glasgow City drawn with Anderlecht & Gornik Leczna in Champions League

Glasgow City suffered a painful away-goals exit last season after a 4-4 aggregate draw with Kazygurt

Glasgow City will meet Gornik Leczna of Poland, Belgium's Anderlecht and FC Martve from Georgia in the qualifying round for the Women's Champions League.

City are the number one seeds and Group 3 hosts, with all matches played between 7-13 August.

The 10 group winners and the two runners-up with the best record against the sides first and third in their section proceed to the round of 32.

Gornik Leczna and Anderlecht are making their qualifying round debuts.

City have fallen at the round of 32 stage in the past three seasons, having reached the last eight in 2014-15.

Budapest is the host city for next season's final.

Lyon beat Wolfsburg in extra time in May to win a record fifth title, becoming the first team to lift the trophy three times in a row.