Colin Doyle: Bradford City release Republic of Ireland goalkeeper while he is on holiday

Colin Doyle (right) started Ireland's friendlies against France and the United States before the World Cup

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Colin Doyle has left Bradford after learning a contract offer had been withdrawn while he was on holiday.

The League One club announced they had offered Doyle, 33, a new deal when they released their retained list.

But Doyle - who City signed for £1 from Blackpool two seasons ago - said he would not be staying with the Bantams.

"I have just found out from the club that they have decided to go a different route," he said on Twitter.

" I loved playing in front of you every week."

Doyle, who made 88 appearances for Bradford, ended the season by playing in both of his country's friendlies against France and the United States before heading to the Dominican Republic on a family holiday.

Bradford appointed their under-18s boss Michael Collins as their new manager earlier this week to replace Simon Grayson, who left the club after his short-term deal at Valley Parade ended at the end of last season.