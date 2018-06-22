Wales up five places to 29th in Fifa world football rankings

Wales have not conceded a goal so far during their seven games in the 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign

Wales have moved up to 29th in the world in the latest Fifa Women's world rankings, their highest ever position.

Jayne Ludlow's side have moved up five places since March after drawing against England and beating Bosnia-Herzegovina and Russia.

It is their best standing since rankings were introduced for women's teams in 2003; their previous high of 33rd coming in September 2014.

Next opponents England have dropped from second to fourth.

Victory over England in their final World Cup qualifying fixture on 31 August will guarantee a place at next summer's Women's World Cup finals in France.

Current holders USA remain first in the rankings with Germany second and France third. Scotland are 21st, the Republic of Ireland 31st and Northern Ireland 56th.