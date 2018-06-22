Andy Fleming: Morecambe midfielder signs new 12-month contract

Andy Fleming has taken his time with Morecambe into a ninth season by signing a new one-year deal

Morecambe midfielder Andy Fleming has signed a new deal to take him into a ninth season with the League Two club.

Fleming, 29, who joined the Shrimps in 2010 from Wrexham, has agreed a fresh one-year contract.

He has scored 23 goals in 234 games for Morecambe, who retained their league status on goal difference in 2017-18.

Shrimps boss Jim Bentley told the club website: "He's proven over the years that he's very capable and a good central midfielder at this level."