Andy Fleming: Morecambe midfielder signs new 12-month contract
Morecambe midfielder Andy Fleming has signed a new deal to take him into a ninth season with the League Two club.
Fleming, 29, who joined the Shrimps in 2010 from Wrexham, has agreed a fresh one-year contract.
He has scored 23 goals in 234 games for Morecambe, who retained their league status on goal difference in 2017-18.
Shrimps boss Jim Bentley told the club website: "He's proven over the years that he's very capable and a good central midfielder at this level."