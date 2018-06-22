Abbie McManus: England defender signs new Manchester City contract

Abbie McManus scored one goal in the WSL last season as Manchester City finished second behind Chelsea

England's Abbie McManus has signed a new contract with Manchester City.

The 25-year-old defender played 23 times as City finished second behind Chelsea in Women's Super League One.

She made her England debut in Phil Neville's first game in charge of the national side - a 4-1 win over France in the SheBelieves Cup in March - and has six caps so far.

McManus was a member of the City side that won the 2016 WSL title and the 2017 Women's FA Cup.

