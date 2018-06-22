Harry Lennon: Southend United sign defender from Charlton
-
- From the section Southend
Southend United have signed Harry Lennon from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed nominal fee.
The 23-year-old defender has agreed a three-year contract at Roots Hall.
Lennon came through Charlton's youth academy and featured 40 times, scoring two goals, after making his first-team debut in January 2014.
"Harry has the attributes and attitude to be a top player," Shrimpers boss Chris Powell told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.