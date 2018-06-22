Ben Nugent: Defender turns down new Gillingham contract

Ben Nugent began his career with Cardiff City

Ben Nugent has turned down a new contract at Gillingham and will leave the League One club when his current deal expires at the end of June.

The 25-year-old defender was offered a new deal last month.

Nugent featured 27 times for the Gills last season after moving to the Priestfield Stadium on a free transfer from Crewe Alexandra last summer.

"I couldn't guarantee him a starting place and I was honest with him," Gills boss Steve Lovell said.