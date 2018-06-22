Gil Bastiao Dias: Nottingham Forest set to sign Portuguese winger on loan

From the section

Gil Bastiao Dias has only played one league game for Monaco and has been on loan at Rio Ave as well as Fiorentina

Nottingham Forest are set to sign winger Gil Bastiao Dias on a season-long loan from Monaco, BBC Radio Nottingham reports.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Serie A side Fiorentina, making 27 Serie A appearances.

Dias would become the third Portugal Under-21 international to join the Championship club so far this summer.

Midfielder Joao Carvalho signed for a club-record £13.2m fee and winger Diogo Goncalves has also joined on loan.

