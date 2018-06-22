Women's Scottish Cup: Hibs meet Dundee United, Glasgow take on Stirling Uni

Hibs won both domestic cup competitions last season

Holders Hibernian will host Dundee United in the third round of the SSE Women's Scottish Cup.

Last year's beaten finalists Glasgow City are also at home, against Stirling University.

Celtic travel to take on Kelty Hearts, Aberdeen welcome Motherwell and St Johnstone are East Fife's visitors.

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale host Hamilton Academical, Spartans are away to Hearts and Edinburgh Caledonia take on visitors Renfrew.

All ties will be played on Sunday 12 August.

The draw was made at BBC Scotland's Glasgow base with Hibernian captain Joelle Murray and Glasgow City's Leanne Crichton in attendance.

Hibs are bidding for a third straight win in the competition.

"I don't think we can get ahead of ourselves," said Murray. "We just take every game as it comes, regardless of if it's a league game or a cup game.

"First and foremost, always great to get a home tie in the cup. It's a team we've not played before. A completely new entity to us. A very interesting tie."

And Crichton added: "Getting the home tie's obviously a nice bonus. Stirling is a team we're also familiar with. We've played them already in the league this season and had quite a convincing result against them.

"It's a tie we'll look forward to but in the cup we know anything can happen so we'll be fully focused."

Draw

Hibernian v Dundee United

Aberdeen v Motherwell

East Fife v St Johnstone

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale v Hamilton Academical

Glasgow City v Stirling University

Edinburgh Caledonia v Renfrew

Hearts v Spartans

Kelty Hearts v Celtic