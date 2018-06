Jamie Grimes: Macclesfield sign Cheltenham defender

From the section

Jamie Grimes scored the third goal in Cheltenham's 3-1 win over Colchester in September last season.

Macclesfield Town have signed defender Jamie Grimes from fellow League Two side Cheltenham on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old is Mark Yates's first signing as Macclesfield manager since taking over the National League champions on Tuesday.

Grimes began his career at Swansea before moving to Kidderminster in 2013 and joining Dover two seasons later.

He signed for Cheltenham from Dover in May 2017 and made 49 appearances for the Robins last term.

