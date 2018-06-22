Chris Burke: Kilmarnock midfielder signs new one-year deal

Burke has also played for Rangers, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham Forest, Rotherham and Ross County

Kilmarnock midfielder Chris Burke has signed a new one-year contract.

The 34-year-old, who started his career at Rangers, arrived at Rugby Park last summer and made 25 appearances last season, scoring two goals.

"I'm delighted to stay here at Kilmarnock," Burke said. "It's a fantastic club to be at and I enjoyed every minute of last season.

"We ended last season on a high and I look forward to taking that into the upcoming season."