Women's Champions League qualifying: Cardiff Met Ladies learn qualifying fate

Cardiff Met Ladies will face Romanians Olimpia Cluj, Kharkiv of Ukraine and Malta side Birkirkara in Women's Champions League qualifying Group 6.

All matches will be played as a mini-tournament on 7, 10 and 13 August, probably in Ukraine.

The 10 group winners and the two best runners-up proceed to the draw for the round of 32.

Twenty teams have been given byes to the round of 32, including Manchester City Women and Chelsea Women.