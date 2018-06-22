Charlie Cooper: Newport County sign Forest Green Rovers midfielder on season loan

Midfielder Charlie Cooper made 31 appearances for Forest Green Rovers last season

Newport County have signed midfielder Charlie Cooper on a season-long loan from Forest Green Rovers.

Cooper, 21, becomes County's third signing of the week having also landed striker Jamille Matt from Blackpool and defender Fraser Franks from Stevenage.

Newport boss Mike Flynn said: "Charlie is a young, hungry, and tenacious player, he's good technically and will fit into the club's philosophy."

The Exiles are also set for talks with out-of-contract captain Joss Labadie.

Midfielder Labadie is recovering from surgery having damaged his cruciate knee ligament in March.

The 27-year-old is set to be out until at least October and is yet to agree a new deal, although the League Two club remain hopeful of reaching an agreement.