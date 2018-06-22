Ryan Haynes: Shrewsbury Town sign Coventry City defender

Ryan Haynes made his Coventry City debut at the age of 17

Shrewsbury Town have made their third summer signing by bringing in defender Ryan Haynes from promoted fellow League One side Coventry City for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old left-back, who had a year left on his existing deal, is a straight replacement for Junior Brown, who has moved in the other direction.

Haynes has signed a two-year deal with the 2017-18 beaten play-off finalists.

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie and defender Kieran Kennedy signed last week.

