Jordan Cook: Grimsby Town sign former Luton Town forward on two-year deal

Jordan Cook's last league goal came for Luton in a 1-1 draw at Doncaster in February 2017

Grimsby Town have signed striker Jordan Cook on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old former Sunderland, Charlton and Walsall player was a free agent after being released by Luton.

He scored three league goals in a two-year stint at Kenilworth Road, but started just once last season - his final appearance in January when he was sent off against his new employers.

Cook, who can also play in midfield, is the fifth player to move to Blundell Park this summer.

