Joe Rothwell: Blackburn sign Oxford midfielder for Championship return

Rothwell (left) played against Blackburn home and away last season.

Blackburn Rovers have signed midfielder Joe Rothwell from League One club Oxford United on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Rothwell, 23, scored six goals in 41 appearances for the Us last season.

The ex-Manchester United youth player had loans at Blackpool and Barnsley before joining Oxford in July 2016.

"It's a great opportunity for me and I can't wait to get started but I want to thank everyone at Oxford." Rothwell told his former club's website.

