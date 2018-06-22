Joe Rothwell: Blackburn sign Oxford midfielder for Championship return
Blackburn Rovers have signed midfielder Joe Rothwell from League One club Oxford United on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Rothwell, 23, scored six goals in 41 appearances for the Us last season.
The ex-Manchester United youth player had loans at Blackpool and Barnsley before joining Oxford in July 2016.
"It's a great opportunity for me and I can't wait to get started but I want to thank everyone at Oxford." Rothwell told his former club's website.
