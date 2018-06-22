Siriki Dembele: Peterborough sign Grimsby's promising forward

Siriki Dembele scored three goals in five appearances for Grimsby Town in October.

League One side Peterborough United have signed Grimsby Town forward Siriki Dembele on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Dembele, 21, joined League Two Grimsby after impressing during a trial with the Mariners in May 2017.

The striker scored four goals in 49 games last season and was named EFL Young Player of the Month for October.

"I'm really happy it's all done and now I can look forward to the challenge ahead," Dembele told the club website.

"I just can't wait to get started. Peterborough play good attacking football, which is my style and that was a big factor in me wanting to come here."

