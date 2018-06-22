Women's Champions League: Linfield Ladies drawn against Ajax

Linfield Ladies top the Irish Women's Premiership table after the opening seven rounds

Linfield Ladies will face Dutch side Ajax and League of Ireland club Wexford Youths in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League.

The Premiership champions have been seeded fourth in Group One, which also contains Thor/KA of Iceland.

The three games of the qualifying series will be hosted by Linfield in Northern Ireland.

The Blues will play all of their matches at Seaview, with the opening game against Thor/KA on 7 August.

Ajax will be the opposition for the second game on Friday, 10 August with the final match against Wexford Youths on Monday, 13 August.

The other groups are taking place simultaneously across Europe with matches in Glasgow, Bosnia, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Ukraine and Montenegro.