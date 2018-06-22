Saturday's back pages

Saturday's Daily Mirror
Ahead of Sunday's World Cup game against Panama, the Daily Mirror features England's players in happy mood at training
Saturday's Sun
The Sun says assistant coach Steve Holland has apologised for accidently letting slip the probable team to face Panama
Saturday's Daily Star
Steve Holland's apology also makes the back page of the Daily Star
Saturday's Daily Express
According to the Express, Gareth Southgate believes his side are looking good ahead of the Panama encounter
Saturday's Daily Mail
The Daily Mail reports on Gareth Southgate's battle cry after the leaking of the team-sheet
Saturday's Telegraph
Happy England faces also feature in the Daily Telegraph
Saturday's ipaper
The i says Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is set to start Sunday's game
Saturday's Guardian
Away from England, the Guardian brands Neymar a drama king after Brazil's late dramatic win over Costa Rica
Saturday's Independent
The Independent also features a tearful Neymar after his side's victory

