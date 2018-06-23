Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Roma, Cardiff, Sunderland, Livingston, Hamilton, Clyde

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are hoping to complete the signing of 21-year-old Roma striker Umar Sadiq, who was farmed out to Breda in the Dutch Eredivisie at the end of last season, on a year-long loan deal with Alfredo Morelos the only senior striker involved in the club's training camp in Spain. (Daily Record)

Rangers face competition from a number of clubs as they attempt to sign Roma striker Umar Sadiq on loan, but if the 21-year-old arrives at Ibrox, it could trigger a move away from the Glasgow club for Josh Windass, with Cardiff City keen on the Englishman. (Daily Express, print edition)

Cardiff City, who have been promoted to England's Premier League, are poised to table an opening bid of £1.5m for midfielder Josh Windass, but Rangers would be looking for double that for the 24-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers hope to sign Brandon Barker, who was on loan to Hibernian last season, and Roma striker Umar Sadiq on loan next week, but Hull City and several English Championship rivals are also keen on the 21-year-old Manchester City winger, with a return to Easter Road unlikely because they cannot match the wages on offer elsewhere. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong has exited Celtic after the 26-year-old agreed terms with Southampton, with the clubs having already agreed a £7m transfer fee. (Daily Record, print edition)

David Goodwillie, the 29-year-old striker with three Scotland caps, could become a full-time player for the first time since Lord Armstrong ruled in a January 2017 civil action that he and ex-Dundee United team-mate David Robertson had raped a woman after a night out in January 2011, but League Two outfit Clyde want a six-figure payment after an approach from Scottish Premiership newcomers Livingston. (The Scotsman)

Scotland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, whose contract has expired with Hearts, is poised to join Sunderland after rejecting a move Azerbaijan champions Qarabag. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes his club's valuation is the realistic one after offering a compensation fee of more than £100,000 for midfielder Lewis Ferguson despite Hamilton Academical reportedly valuing the 18-year-old at £900,000. (Press and Journal)

BT Sport is ready to enter the race to show live Steven Gerrard's debut as Rangers manager against Macedonia's Shkupi as well as Aberdeen's meeting with Burnley in Europa League qualifying. (Daily Record, print edition)

