Sunderland: Manager Jack Ross adds John Potter to backroom staff

John Potter had spells at Dunfermline, Clyde and St Mirren during his playing days

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has added to his backroom staff by appointing John Potter as first-team coach.

Potter, 38, played alongside Ross at St Mirren between 2008 and 2010 and will leave a coaching post at Dunfermline to move to the Stadium of Light.

"John has terrific attributes as a coach," Ross told the club website.

"His personality and work ethic, allied to his past experience, will be of huge benefit in helping players make the transition from academy to first team."