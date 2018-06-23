Carl Ikeme: Wolves keeper in 'complete remission'

Carl Ikeme made his debut for Wolves in a League Cup tie in August 2005

Wolves and Nigeria keeper Carl Ikeme says he is in "complete remission" after "a tough year and intense chemotherapy" following his diagnosis of acute leukaemia in July 2017.

Ikeme, 32, returned abnormal blood tests during pre-season last year and further checks confirmed the diagnosis.

"I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality," he said.

"What next? Who knows. I'm just taking it a day at a time."

Ikeme, who provided an update on his condition on social media, has been with Wolves for his entire career, making more than 200 appearances for the club.

He was a regular in the team that won the League One title in 2013-14.

"I would like to thank my family and friends to start with, who have gone above and beyond for me," he said.

"The support I have received from Wolves and Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world, has been hard to put into words."

Ikeme has won 10 caps for Nigeria and started in their opening qualifier for the 2018 World Cup, in Zambia in 2016.

Speaking before the World Cup in Russia began, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr said: "My biggest regret is the absence of Carl."