St Mirren extend Kyle Magennis contract as Brian Rice becomes assistant to Stubbs

Kyle Magennis (right) has started pre-season training with St Mirren

St Mirren midfielder Kyle Magennis has signed a one-year contract extension until June 2021.

And former Hibernian, Nottingham Forest and Falkirk midfielder Brian Rice has been appointed assistant manager after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 19-year-old Magennis is known to be admired by Jack Ross, who has left St Mirren to become manager of Sunderland.

And present boss Alan Stubbs said of the new deal: "I think it was important from the club's point of view."

Magennis has come through the club's youth system to become a first-team regular and made 29 appearances as St Mirren won the Scottish Championship and promotion under Ross last season.

Brian Rice has joined St Mirren from Inverness Caledonian Thistle

"He's obviously done really well and I'm looking forward to actually seeing him play," Stubbs added.

"His performances last season have caught a lot of people's attention and it's important that we get our better young players tied down to secure them."

Meanwhile, 54-year-old Rice will join Stubbs in Paisley after ending his three-year spell with Caley Thistle, having joined the club as assistant to John Hughes and remaining there to assist current manager John Robertson.