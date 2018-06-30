World Cup 2018: Spain v Russia

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea conceded from each of the first four shots on target he faced at this World Cup

TEAM NEWS

Spain are set to keep faith with goalkeeper David de Gea despite some criticism of his performances so far.

Marco Asensio could replace David Silva in attack, while Spain must decide whether to risk Sergio Busquets, who is a booking away from a suspension.

Russia's Igor Smolnikov is banned after his red card versus Uruguay, so Mario Fernandes is set to play at right-back.

Aleksandr Golovin, Fedor Smolov and Yuri Gazinsky are all one yellow card away from a one-game suspension.

OVERVIEW

Spain, who are unbeaten since losing to Italy at Euro 2016, have yet to hit the heady heights with which they are usually associated, but Russia may be a team against whom they can cut loose. They will certainly attempt to dominate the ball.

La Roja led the tournament for passes attempted (2,294) and completed (2,089) in the group stage, making nearly 300 more of each than any other nation. Spain have also had 41 shots from open play, 15 more than their opponents, and have created 42 goalscoring chances, 24 more than the Russians.

The home team, however, have worked like Trojans and have been clinical when opportunities have come knocking. Russia are ranked bottom at this tournament for chances created, with 18, but have still managed to score eight goals, while in terms of distance covered in the group stage (331km) they ranked third. Being roared on by an 80,000 capacity-crowd may add yet more miles to their legs.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Spain defender Dani Carvajal: "From now on the games are life or death, you can't play for a draw, you either win or you go home.

"I think these games are going to be different and we will recover our best form."

Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov: "Spain play football that is clear to us. It's difficult to find ways to deal with it but we'll try.

"We've played against (former Spain head coach) Julen Lopetegui's men and now we can see changes under Fernando Hierro. I won't go into detail but the team plays differently."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Russia have done very well to get this far, but I think Spain are a step up in class that will be too much for them.

Prediction: 2-0

Spain are unbeaten in their last 23 matches in all competitions (W15, D8)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Russia have never beaten Spain (D2, L4).

However, in their most recent encounter Russia earned a 3-3 draw during a friendly in November.

Spain have scored 10 goals in their last three games against Russia - seven during two matches at Euro 2008, and three in November's friendly.

Russia have also lost to Spain three times in recent major tournaments, losing in the group stage (4-1) and semi-finals (3-0) at Euro 2008, and the group stage of Euro 2004 (1-0).

Spain

Since the start of the 2006 World Cup, Spain have had more than 50% possession in 32 of their 33 games at major tournaments. The only exception was in the Euro 2008 final against Germany when they had 46% of the ball.

This could be Andres Iniesta's 30th game at major tournaments. He would become just the third Spanish player to reach that tally after Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos.

Iniesta has not scored in a major tournament since netting the only goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands, failing with 32 shots since.

Isco has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 15 international matches for Spain, scoring 10 and assisting two.

Spain have scored in 11 of their last 12 matches in this competition, only drawing a blank against Chile in 2014.

La Roja have reached the World Cup quarter-finals on five previous occasions.

Russia

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia have played in the knockout stage of a major tournament just once. They beat the Netherlands 3-1 (after extra time) in the quarter-finals of Euro 2008 before losing 3-0 to Spain in the semi-finals.

The last win by either Russia or the USSR in a World Cup knockout game was the 1966 quarter-final, a 2-1 victory over Hungary.

Russia are ranked top for winning aerial duels at this World Cup - their tally of 67 is 23 more than any other team during the group stage.

The host nation have scored eight goals at this World Cup - their most at this tournament since scoring 12 as the USSR in 1986. On that occasion they went out in the last 16, bowing out 4-3 to Belgium after extra time.

'Russia have a 2% chance of winning World Cup'

Football statisticians Gracenote Sports believe Spain have a 13% chance of winning the World Cup, while host Russia's prospects stand at 2%.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Gracenote Sports, said: "Spain have been second favourites to win the World Cup since before the draw was made in December. After drawing with Portugal in the opening match, Spain's chance of winning the competition dropped to its lowest figure.

"Since then, Spain's chances have only risen, most recently because almost all of the other major contenders are in the other half of the draw.

"Russia have performed exactly as expected so far, finishing second behind Uruguay in Group A to progress to the World Cup knockout phase.

"As Russia meet their expected second round opponent Spain there, the host nation's chance of winning has only moved up from 1% to 2%."