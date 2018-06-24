Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Gerrard, Hibs, Livingston, Miller, Murty, Tavernier, Flanagan

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Livingston are expected to announce Kenny Miller as their new player-boss, with the 38-year-old striker, released by Rangers, due to meet the board to rubber stamp the deal on Tuesday after extensive talks with assistant manager David Martindale. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has asked his former club, Liverpool, to consider sending 18-year-old striker Ben Woodburn to Ibrox on loan for next season. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

James Tavernier says he welcomes the competition for his place after the signing of former Liverpool right-back Jon Flanagan and is committed to staying with Rangers under Steven Gerrard despite being linked with Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton and Swansea City. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Steven Gerrard hopes to hold talks with former Rangers managers Walter Smith and Graeme Souness, as well as immediate predecessor Graeme Murty, to garner advice about his new role at Ibrox. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers' Steven Gerrard hopes to persuade former manager Walter Smith to take up an advisory role at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Steven Gerrard insists he has no issue with Graeme Murty, his predecessor as Rangers manager, returning to the under-20s role he had before becoming caretaker boss following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha last year. (Sunday Herald)

German central defender Marvin Compper, who has been jinxed with injuries after signing from RB Leipzig for £1m in January, has been earmarked for a long-awaited comeback as Celtic prepare for the Champions League first round qualifying tie against Alashkert in Armenia on 10 July. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong's transfer to Southampton from Celtic will result in a windfall for Dundee United, who will receive 10% of the proposed £7m transfer fee. (Sunday Post)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says he can live with his three-match touchline suspension because his airplane celebration in front of Rangers fans in May's 5-5 draw was good fun and he reckons the Scottish FA disciplinary panel showed a bit of common sense. (Sunday Mail)

Former Hamilton Accies, St Mirren, Airdrie United and Kilmarnock forward Allan Russell has recast himself as the "number one striker coach in the world" and is helping England's Harry Kane at the World Cup finals in Russia. (Sunday Times)