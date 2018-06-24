Greenock Morton chairman Douglas Rae dies, aged 87

Douglas Rae stood down as chairman before manager Jim Duffy also left the club

Former Greenock Morton chairman Douglas Rae has died 10 days after his 77th birthday and only two months after handing over control to his son.

Rae, who was chairman of the Golden Casket confectionary corporation, first joined the Scottish Championship club's board in 1988.

He resigned in 1997 but bought a controlling interest in 2001 to prevent the club going into administration.

Rae was chairman until handing over to son Crawford because of ill health.

"It is with profound sadness that we at Greenock Morton Football Club announce the passing of honorary club president and former chairman Douglas Rae OBE," Morton stated on their website.

"Mr Rae attended his first Morton match aged eight alongside great friend Arthur Montford and held a season ticket each and every season thereafter until joining the board in 1988.

"As a supporter, he saw the club participate in national cup finals and watched as footballing icons such as Sir Stanley Matthews and Tommy Lawton turned out for the Ton as war-time guests."

Morton finished last season sixth in the Championship and, the day after control passed to Rae's son, it was announced that manager Jim Duffy had left the club by mutual consent.

The Greenock club have since appointed former Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon to succeed Duffy.