World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Panama

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as England recorded their biggest World Cup victory by thrashing Panama 6-1 in Nizhny Novgorod.

John Stones also got two goals and Jesse Lingard added a beauty but who else impressed?

This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided courtesy of our player rater.

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 6

Bit like England's opening game against Tunisia - no chance with the goal but real confidence with the ball at his feet.

Your rating: 6.57

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 8

Emerging as one of England's World Cup stars. Top class again and deadly set-piece delivery.

Your rating: 7.83

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 6

Still growing into an unaccustomed position but is a huge asset for England's back-line with his pace.

Your rating: 6.89

John Stones (centre-back) 8

Untroubled at the back but has now emerged as a huge threat in attack in both games. Two headed goals and an increasing force in the opposition box.

Your rating: 8.29

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 7

No serious work to do in defence but such a powerful presence at set-pieces.

Your rating: 6.89

Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6

Showed good attacking threat but will have greater defensive tests to come.

Your rating: 6.32

Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 7

Worked as hard as ever and once again not far off scoring.

Your rating: 7.15

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (attacking midfield) 7

Cruised through the game. Sound in possession and unruffled at this level.

Your rating: 6.89

Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 8

Game-changing talent with a golden touch. Brilliant strike for England's third.

Your rating: 8.48

Raheem Sterling (forward) 7

Huge endeavour without much luck in front of goal - helped create Lingard's stunner, almost scored himself with a header and justified selection.

Your rating: 5.3

Harry Kane (forward) 9

England's captain is the most important figure in the team. Goalscorer, leader - and happily a lucky leader with his hat-trick goal.

Your rating: 8.63

Substitutes

Jamie Vardy (for Harry Kane 63 mins): Busy but England lost some momentum when he came on - 6.

Fabien Delph (for Jesse Lingard 63 mins): Same as Vardy - 6.

Danny Rose (for Kieran Trippier 70 mins): Had little or nothing to do - 5.

