Sporting Lisbon fans vote for president Bruno de Carvalho to quit

Bruno de Carvalho had been president since 2013

Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho says he will leave the Portuguese club after their supporters voted overwhelmingly for him to resign.

It comes after nine players quit following an attack by fans in May.

De Carvalho described the ballot as "one of the greatest frauds ever seen" after 71% of the club's paying members voted for him to leave.

But the 46-year-old - in charge since March 2013 - wrote on Facebook that he would "quit the club forever".

Four of Portugal's national team - Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Bruno Fernandes - have terminated their contracts with Sporting, as have Ruben Ribeiro, Bas Dost, Daniel Podence, Rafael Leao and Rodrigo Battaglia.

The players wrote to the club citing "just cause" following the attack at Sporting's training base on 15 May, five days before they lost in the Portuguese Cup final.

It came after they missed out on a Champions League place on the final day of the season.

In April, De Carvalho claimed to have suspended 19 first-team players after a Europa League defeat by Atletico Madrid, although he deleted the post on social media and most of the players featured in their next game.

He was suspended last week by a club committee but had refused to stand down.

The club will now be led by a provisional management committee until a new presidential election on 8 September.