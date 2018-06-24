Sheffield FC Ladies withdraw from FA Women's Championship because of financial problems

Sheffield FC Ladies were founded in 2003

Sheffield FC Ladies have withdrawn from the FA Women's Championship because of financial problems.

The club, founded in 2003, won promotion to the second tier in 2015.

Sheffield say the move towards a "full-time operation" in elite women's football is "no longer consistent" with their position as a club.

"The financial commitments necessary to compete at this level are proving now too onerous," they said in a statement.

Women's Super League 2 will be renamed as the FA Women's Championship from next season, as part of a restructure of English women's leagues.