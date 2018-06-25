World Cup 2018: Pick your England team to face Belgium

Media playback is not supported on this device England 6-1 Panama: 'I didn't like England's performance' - Southgate

England v Belgium Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad Date: Thursday 28 June (19:00 BST) Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV. Highlights online on full-time.

England are through to the knockout stage of the World Cup with one game to spare after beating Panama 6-1.

But what does Gareth Southgate do when it comes to picking his side for the final Group G match against Belgium, who have also qualified, in Kaliningrad on Thursday?

Does he stick with the players who have earned six points from two games in Russia?

Or does he rest them for the last 16 and give players such as Danny Welbeck, Gary Cahill and Trent Alexander-Arnold a first run-out at the tournament?

England are top of Group G, level on points with Belgium, with Southgate's side ahead by virtue of having fewer yellow cards.

"There's an opportunity for players that need a match because they have not played a while, but we also want to keep winning matches," said Southgate when asked if he would be making changes.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said the England game was an opportunity to "refresh" his starting line-up.

Shearer says - don't change a winning team

Former England striker Alan Shearer said on BBC One: "They're all in the groove and very confident. They have a system they have belief in.

"Two or three changes maybe, not four or five. Keep it the same and keep that momentum. I think back to Euro '96 and we got on a roll and there was a feeling of, 'we're invincible here'.

Ferdinand says - rest players

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand said on BBC One: "I don't agree. I think from past experience fatigue plays a big part if you're going to go deep into this tournament.

"I think a few changes without disrupting what we're doing. You don't change the basics of the team.

