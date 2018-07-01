World Cup 2018: Brazil v Mexico

Filipe Luis came on for the injured Marcelo in Brazil's last game, and will start at left-back if the Real Madrid player fails to recover from a back problem

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Brazil will monitor left-back Marcelo, who was forced off after 10 minutes against Serbia because of a back spasm.

Right-back Danilo has recovered from the thigh problem that ruled him out of the last game, but his replacement, Fagner, may keep his starting spot.

Winger Douglas Costa is nearing a return from injury but this game could come too soon for him.

Mexico are without key centre-back Hector Moreno, who is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards.

He could be replaced by Hugo Ayala, who has not featured since starting the win against Germany.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brazil are unbeaten in their four previous World Cup games against Mexico (W3, D1), keeping clean sheets in all four of those matches.

The most recent World Cup encounter was a group game in 2014 which ended 0-0.

The sides have met once since then, with Brazil winning 2-0 in a friendly in Sao Paulo in June 2015 courtesy of goals from Philippe Coutinho and Diego Tardelli.

Brazil

Brazil have never lost a World Cup game against opponents from central or north America.

Their last six defeats at World Cup finals have been to European sides. The last non-European side to beat Brazil at the tournament were Argentina in 1990, who won a last 16 tie thanks to a Claudio Caniggia goal.

That defeat in 1990 was also the last time Brazil failed to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup.

The Brazilians have won 19 of 24 games since Tite took charge two years ago, keeping 18 clean sheets. Their only defeat was a 1-0 loss in a friendly to Argentina last June.

They have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight games (W6, D2).

Mexico