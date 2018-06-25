Scottish Gossip: McGinn, Derby, Sadiq, Rangers, Ritchie

From the section

New Derby County boss Frank Lampard wants to sign Hibernian's £3m-rated Scottish midfielder John McGinn, 23. (Mail)

Derby face competition for McGinn, with other English clubs and Celtic linked with the Scotland international. (Sun)

Australia forward Jamie Maclaren, 24, has told German club SV Darmstadt he would like to return to Hibs for a second loan spell. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has confirmed his interest in Roma forward Umar Sadiq, 21. (Herald - subscription required)

Newcastle and Scotland winger Matt Ritchie, 28, is ready for a return to Bournemouth, with Norway striker Josh King, 26, going the other way. (Sun)

Former Greenock Morton manager Jim McInally has paid tribute to the late Douglas Rae, saying the club's former chairman "saved the club". (National)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend believes Saturday's 44-15 win over Argentina can be a springboard for next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan. (Times - subscription required)

In golf, Craig Lawrie - son of 1999 Open Championship winner Paul - starts his bid to reach this year's event at Carnoustie at the qualifying event at Panmure on Monday. (Scotsman)