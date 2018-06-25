Danny Collins: Grimsby Town defender signs new one-year deal

Danny Collins scored four goals in 41 league appearances in 2017-18

Grimsby Town defender Danny Collins has signed a new one-year deal.

The 37-year-old has made 76 league appearances for the Mariners since joining in September 2016.

Collins has previously had spells with Chester, Sunderland, Stoke, Nottingham Forest and Rotherham.

Boss Michael Jolley told the club website: "He played in virtually every game last season and I'm convinced he can still make a big contribution for us in 2018-19."