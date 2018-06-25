Mark Byrne: Gillingham midfielder signs new two-year deal

Mark Byrne started his career with Nottingham Forest

Gillingham midfielder Mark Byrne has signed a new two-year deal.

The 29-year-old has scored 10 goals in 73 league appearances for the Gills since joining from Newport County in June 2016.

He told the club website: "I'm delighted to be staying; I had a great season last year and I'm now looking to build on that.

"I have a great relationship with the supporters and I now can't wait to get going ahead of the new campaign."