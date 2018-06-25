Gilly Flaherty: West Ham Ladies sign Chelsea and England defender

Gilly Flaherty helped Chelsea reach last season's Women's Champions League semi-fianls

Women's Super League newcomers West Ham Ladies have signed England and Chelsea centre-back Gilly Flaherty.

The 26-year-old was a member of the side that won the league and cup double in May, in her fourth year at Chelsea.

The former Arsenal defender has won nine international caps to date.

"It's a new team, a new start and a new challenge. There's a bit of the unknown but it's going to be great. I'm looking forward to it. Bring it on," Flaherty told West Ham's club website.

New head coach Matt Beard added: "Gilly is a very talented centre-back with fantastic leadership qualities. She is an established player who brings domestic and international experience to our team."

Flaherty is the third Chelsea player to make the switch to East London so far this summer, following goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer and left-back Claire Rafferty's moves to West Ham.

