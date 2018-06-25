Fleetwood Town: Joey Barton cancels Markus Schwabl and Victor Nirennold contracts

From the section

Markus Schwabl (left) and Victor Nirennold made 90 appearances for the club between them

League One club Fleetwood Town have cancelled the contracts of German midfielder Markus Schwabl and French defender Victor Nirennold.

The decisions were made after the pair held talks with new head coach Joey Barton, having reported back for pre-season training last week.

Schwabl, 27, made 34 appearances for the Cod Army after being signed from German side VfR Aalen in January 2017.

Nirennold, also 27, joined the club in 2015 from FC Miami City.

After originally joining on a two-year deal, he spent three seasons at Highbury, making 56 appearances in all competitions, and scoring twice.

Nirennold spent the second half of last season on loan with National League side Guiseley.