Joe Thompson: Rochdale midfielder signs new one-year deal with League One club

Joe Thompson has a career tally of 26 goals at Rochdale, Tranmere, Bury, Wrexham. Southport and Carlisle

Rochdale's Joe Thompson, the man who scored the goal that kept his club in League One, has signed a new contract.

The 29-year-old midfielder, whose existing contract was due to expire this week, has penned a one-year deal.

Thompson has twice fought cancer after first being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma while at Tranmere in 2014.

He returned to the Dale, where he started his career, in 2016 but missed nine months after his cancer returned, coming back last December.

But, in a fairytale finish to last season, he did not score his first goal until the final day when he got the only goal of the game against Charlton Athletic at Spotland to ensure that Keith Hill's side stayed in the third tier.

"I'm over the moon to have signed a new deal," said Thompson. "I remember the gaffer saying to me at the end of the season, 'you've climbed to the mountain top, so I bet you want to enjoy the view'.

"It's like anything, you've got to take some time, evaluate and spend time with your family. I went away and I realised that I'm not done.

"I had opportunities to do other things, whether it be in media or in public speaking, but it's every boy's dream to play football, so why give it up?

"All I have ever done is football since I left school. I also feel that I've maybe not reached my potential yet, because I've always had the reins on or been playing catch-up, so I'm excited for the future and I can't wait to get back out there."