Tie-breaker: What happens if England & Belgium draw at World Cup?

Media playback is not supported on this device England 6-1 Panama: 'I didn't like England's performance' - Southgate

England v Belgium Venue: Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad Date: Thursday, 28 June at 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV. Highlights online on full-time.

England and Belgium meet on Thursday in the final round of games in Group G at the 2018 World Cup.

Both teams have qualified and have identical records for goals scored and goals conceded going into their third and final group match in Kaliningrad (19:00 BST).

What happens if it ends in a draw?

The top two positions will then be decided by the number of cards accumulated. England have two yellows and Belgium have picked up three.

If both teams finish with the same number of bookings, then lots will be drawn to decide the final positions.

Belgium and England will meet the top two teams in Group H in the last 16. Japan and Senegal occupy those slots going into the final round of group matches, though Colombia can also still progress.