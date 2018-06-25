Jack Hunter: Gateshead sign Newcastle U23s midfielder

Jack Hunter playing for Newcastle under 23s
Jack Hunter (left) becomes Gateshead manager Steve Watson's eighth signing of the summer.

National League side Gateshead have signed Newcastle United Under-23s midfielder Jack Hunter.

Hunter, 20, whose Newcastle contract was set to expire on 30 June, was part of the side that won the Northumberland Senior Cup last May.

"It's a great opportunity to come and play for a great club where I can learn valuable experience." he said.

Meanwhile, Heed full-back Jon Mellish, 20, has signed a one-year professional deal after 10 appearances in 2017-18.

