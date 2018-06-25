Jack Hunter: Gateshead sign Newcastle U23s midfielder

Jack Hunter (left) becomes Gateshead manager Steve Watson's eighth signing of the summer.

National League side Gateshead have signed Newcastle United Under-23s midfielder Jack Hunter.

Hunter, 20, whose Newcastle contract was set to expire on 30 June, was part of the side that won the Northumberland Senior Cup last May.

"It's a great opportunity to come and play for a great club where I can learn valuable experience." he said.

Meanwhile, Heed full-back Jon Mellish, 20, has signed a one-year professional deal after 10 appearances in 2017-18.

