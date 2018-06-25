Jake Hessenthaler: Grimsby sign Gillingham midfielder

Jake Hessenthaler is Grimsby's sixth signing of the summer.

League Two club Grimsby Town have signed midfielder Jake Hessenthaler on a two-year deal following his release by Gillingham.

He joined the Gills from Tamworth in September 2013 and is the son of former player and manager Andy Hessenthaler, now in charge at Eastleigh.

The 24-year-old scored nine goals in 181 games for the Kent club.

"Jake is a player I have admired for some time." Town boss Michael Jolley told the club website.

"He is highly industrious and fits very well with our belief in hard working and energetic players. He also has quality that can help the team next season."

