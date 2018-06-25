Algeria part ways with coach Rabah Madjer

Rabah Madjer was Algeria coach for just eight months

The Algeria Football Federation is looking for a new coach after it parted ways with Rabah Madjer.

The association's website published a very brief statement with the news.

"The executive committee in its statutory meeting held on June 24 unanimously decided to separate from the national coach, Mr Rabah Madjer, and his assistants," it wrote.

No further explanation was given for the decision to end the 58-year-old's contract.

Former Algeria international Madjer was only appointed as coach in October last year to replace Spaniard Lucas Alcaraz, after the Desert Foxes were knocked out of World Cup qualifying.

His only competitive game as coach was Algeria's final 2018 World Cup qualifier that ended 1-1 against Nigeria but was later awarded as a 3-0 win to the Desert Foxes as the Super Eagles were found to have used an ineligible player.

Madjer, who won the European Cup with Porto, then won two matches from the seven that he took charge of.

They were friendly wins over Central African Republic (3-0) in November and Tanzania (4-1) in March.

After that Algeria then lost four more friendlies - Iran (2-1), Saudi Arabia (2-0), Cape Verde (3-2) and most recently Portugal (3-0).

Algeria's next competitive match is in September when they travel to play The Gambia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

They began their campaign to reach Cameroon next year with a 1-0 win over Togo in June, Benin are the other team in the group.