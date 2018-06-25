Bjorn Hamberg joins Swansea City manager Graham Potter's backroom staff

Bjorn Hamberg will join up with Billy Reid (L), boss Graham Potter (C) and Kyle Macaulay on the Swansea staff

New Swansea City manager Graham Potter has added Bjorn Hamberg to his coaching staff.

Hamberg was Potter's assistant coach and video analyst at Ostersunds FK.

The Swedish club have confirmed Hamberg will leave for the Liberty Stadium following talks over the weekend.

Potter was announced as Swansea manager earlier this month, with Ostersund assistant Billy Reid and recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay also named as part of his backroom team.

The 43-year-old, who replaced Carlos Carvalhal as Swans boss, is back in south Wales following meetings with the club's majority shareholders - Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien - in Washington, USA, last week.