Grant Smith: Lincoln sign Boreham Wood goalkeeper
-
- From the section Lincoln City
Lincoln City have signed England non-league goalkeeper Grant Smith from Boreham Wood on a two-year deal.
The 24-year-old was an ever present for Wood for the last two seasons.
He kept 18 clean sheets in 2017-18 and played in last month's National League play-off final against Tranmere.
Imps boss Danny Cowley told the club website: "He has a fantastic attitude and has a real desire to improve and he's going to make it a really good fight for the number one spot."
