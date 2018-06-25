Grant Smith: Lincoln sign Boreham Wood goalkeeper

Grant Smith made his debut for England C against Slovakia in the International Challenge Trophy final last November.

Lincoln City have signed England non-league goalkeeper Grant Smith from Boreham Wood on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old was an ever present for Wood for the last two seasons.

He kept 18 clean sheets in 2017-18 and played in last month's National League play-off final against Tranmere.

Imps boss Danny Cowley told the club website: "He has a fantastic attitude and has a real desire to improve and he's going to make it a really good fight for the number one spot."

